Over 18,500 Pakistanis jailed abroad repatriated since 2022, NA told

Published June 16, 2025 Updated June 16, 2025 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the National Assembly on Friday that Pakistan had successfully repatriated 18,533 of its citizens, imprisoned abroad for minor or non-criminal offences, over the past three years.

The ministry provided written details to the National Assembly in response to a question from lawmaker Shazia Marri, who had asked for the year-wise number of repatriated Pakistanis, particularly those held for minor or non-criminal offences.

According to the ministry, the repatriated citizens had been imprisoned in 22 countries for offences including drug-related crimes, immigration violations, illegal entry and other mixed cases.

“Our diplomatic missions provide extensive support services that encompass legal assistance, medical care, and financial aid to ensure that no Pakistani citizen faces these challenges alone,” the ministry said.

Most prisoners brought back from from Malaysia, Oman, Iraq and Saudi Arabia

“Our missions’ consular services have successfully facilitated the repatriation of these people.”

The report covered repatriations from 2022 to 2025.

Of the 18,533 repatriated individuals, 5,908 were returned from Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia); 5,435 from Muscat (Oman); 3,570 from Baghdad (Iraq); 1,563 from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia); and 935 from Tripoli (Libya).

Other repatriations included 530 from Athens (Greece); 245 from Astana (Kazakhstan); 110 from New York (United States); 56 from Colombo (Sri Lanka); 37 from Algiers (Algeria); 35 from Male (Maldives); 20 each from Rome (Italy) and Manila (Philippines); 16 from Bangkok (Thailand); 15 from Abuja (Nigeria); 10 from Chengdu (China); seven from Mashhad (Iran); and six each from Manchester (United Kingdom) and Beijing (China).

Smaller numbers were also repatriated from cities including two from Kathmandu (Nepal), five from Beirut (Lebanon) and two Singapore.

Additionally, the ministry reported that 8,559 prisoners were released from Saudi Arabia over five years, describing it as the single largest success.

48 Pakistani prisoners were repatriated from Maldives during 2018-2024, while 69 prisoners were released from Qatar through Emiri Pardons — 23 in December 2023 and 46 during Ramadan 2024.

In Iran, 46 cases were resolved, with 14 repatriated in 2020 and 32 granted amnesty and negotiations are ongoing for 60 additional cases. The ministry also noted that the Qatar distributed 50 riyals per prisoner to 200 individuals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its commitment to protecting and assisting Pakistani nationals abroad, particularly those in vulnerable situations within foreign judicial systems.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2025

