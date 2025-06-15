Several arrested, arms recovered in Bannu joint operation

Several suspects were arrested and a cache of heavy weapons seized during a joint search and strike operation carried out by the police, counter terrorism department, and the army in Bannu district of Khyber Pakthunkwa.

In a statement, Bannu police spokesperson, Khanzala Quraishi, said law enforcement agencies received a tip-off about the presence of suspicious individuals in Barganto and Kam Chashmi areas within the jurisdiction of Domel police station.

Acting on the information, a large-scale operation was swiftly launched on the instructions of Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan and led by District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kalachi, on the reported presence of terrorists.

Bannu Brigade Commander Brigadier Naveed Ahmed, SP CTD Fazal Wahid, SP Investigation Sajid Mumtaz, SP Rural Mahmood Nawaz, SDPOs, SHOs, CTD officials, Quick Response Force (QRF), Ladies Police, BDS, and Pakistan Army personnel participated in the operation.

During the operation, police deployed modern technology, including drone cameras, to monitor and search suspected houses and locations in the area, which had been flagged for the presence of “drug dealers, proclaimed offenders, and suspected terrorists”.

According to police, 40 suspects were taken into custody and shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation. A large cache of weapons was also recovered from their possession.

In a statement, DPO Bannu Saleem Abbas Kalachi said, “The purpose of these coordinated operations is to rid the area of crime, drugs, and terrorism, ensuring that citizens feel safe and secure. Bannu Police will continue such effective operations in the future to maintain peace and order in the region.”

RPO Sajjad Khan, while congratulating all officers on the successful operation, said, Bannu police and CTD teams have “successfully carried out a major operation with professionalism, discipline, and courage”.

“Such operations not only dismantle criminal networks but also strengthen public trust in the police We are committed to maintaining peace and order across the region at all costs,” he added.

Police earlier on Friday claimed to have arrested a terrorist during a search and strike operation in the Miryan area of Bannu district.

An official said that the operation was launched on the directives of district police officer Saleem Abbas Kulachi.

He said that a police party jointly headed by Miryan SHO Anwar Khattak and additional SHO Zaman Shah Khan raided a suspected hideout in a rural area and arrested a terrorist, identified as Rafiullah.

“The terrorist had been wanted by the Miryan and Janikhel police in murder, attempted murder and terrorism related cases since 2009 as he had killed eight people and injured six others in different incidents,” the official said, adding that a case was registered against him under relevant sections of law.