E-Paper | June 14, 2025

Illegal mine, outlets sealed in Bajaur

Our Correspondent Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 12:49pm

BAJAUR: Authorities on Friday sealed a chromite mine in Barang tehsil for illegal operations and arrested one person.

According to an official statement, the mine was sealed in the mineral-rich Asil Targoo area. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, upon receiving the information from local residents about illegal mining in the mineral-rich Asil Targaoo area, dispatched a team comprising officials from the district administration, mineral department, and police, which sealed the site after confirming the unlawful activity, said the statement.

The statement issued by the deputy commissioner’s office said that besides sealing the mining site, the team also arrested a person involved in the illegal extraction of minerals.

It said that first information report was lodged against the arrested person, who was shifted to the Memola police station for further legal action.

In the statement, the district administration vowed to protect precious natural resources and not allow anyone to engage in illegal mineral extraction in the district.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Declaration of war’
Updated 14 Jun, 2025

‘Declaration of war’

Israel's provocative behaviour has, once again, brought the Middle East to the precipice of a full-blown war.
A mixed bag
14 Jun, 2025

A mixed bag

SINDH’S Rs3.45tr budget for the next fiscal year seeks to combine populism with provincial tax reforms while also...
Water-starved city
14 Jun, 2025

Water-starved city

IT is an injustice that finds few parallels. Karachi, home to a burgeoning population of over 20m and the primary...
Climate realities
Updated 13 Jun, 2025

Climate realities

Finance Minister says, "We are living climate change day in and day out”.
Minimum wages
Updated 13 Jun, 2025

Minimum wages

Foolish to expect toothless and corrupt provincial employees’ social security organisations to force wealthy employers to implement the minimum wage.
Iran attack fears
13 Jun, 2025

Iran attack fears

AS the fate of the US-Iran talks remains undecided, there are worrying signs that in case the negotiations collapse,...