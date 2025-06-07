E-Paper | June 08, 2025

Gwadar Port Authority gets new chairman

Behram Baloch Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 04:39am

GWADAR: The prime minister has appointed Shah Irfan Ahmed Gharsheen as the chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority.

An official notification issued by the Establishment Division on Friday said the Ministry of Marine Affairs had recommended the appointment of Mr Gharsheen.

Mr Gharsheen, a grade 20 officer of the Balochistan Civil Service, has been appointed to the post for two years.

Previously, he had worked at numerous posts, including the Rakhshan division commissioner, public relations director general and information secretary.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2025

