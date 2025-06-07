Gwadar Port Authority gets new chairman

GWADAR: The prime minister has appointed Shah Irfan Ahmed Gharsheen as the chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority.

An official notification issued by the Establishment Division on Friday said the Ministry of Marine Affairs had recommended the appointment of Mr Gharsheen.

Mr Gharsheen, a grade 20 officer of the Balochistan Civil Service, has been appointed to the post for two years.

Previously, he had worked at numerous posts, including the Rakhshan division commissioner, public relations director general and information secretary.

