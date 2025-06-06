E-Paper | June 06, 2025

Three Maori MPs suspended over haka protest

AFP Published June 6, 2025 Updated June 6, 2025 09:45am
This screen grab taken from video released by the New Zealand Parliament on June 5, 2025 shows Maori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi holding a noose while speaking at the parliament in Wellington. — AFP
WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s parliament on Thursday handed record-long suspensions to three Indigenous Maori lawmakers who last year staged a protest haka on the debating floor.

Maori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer were banished from parliament for 21 days, the longest-ever suspension. Fellow Maori Party lawmaker Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, New Zealand’s youngest current MP, was suspended for seven days.

The bans stem from a haka performed during voting in November on the contentious Treaty Principles Bill, which sought to redefine the principles of a key pact between Maori and the government. Waititi held up a noose as he rose to speak in defiance of the ban on Thursday. “In my maiden speech, I talked about one of our (ancestors) who was hung in the gallows of Mt Eden Prison, wrongfully accused,” Waititi said.

“The silencing of us today is a reminder of the silencing of our ancestors of the past, and it continues to happen. “Now you’ve traded the noose for legislation. Well, we will not be silenced.” Although performed on many different occasions, haka are often used as a kind of ceremonial war dance or challenge to authority.

New Zealand’s foreign affairs minister Winston Peters earlier mocked Waititi for his traditional full-face Maori tattoo. “The Maori Party are a bunch of extremists, and middle New Zealand and the Maori world has had enough of them,” said Peters, who is also Maori.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2025

