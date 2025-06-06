Over 2,500 police personnel to perform security duty during Eid

RAWALPINDI: The police have issued a security plan for Eidul Azha as 2,700 police personnel will provide security to 604 mosques, 72 Imambargahs, 62 Eidgahs.

More than 650 officers of traffic police personnel will perform traffic duty to maintain traffic flow across the city.

A spokesman for the district police said that to prevent wheelie during Eid days, 30 special pickets have been posted across the city as more than 250 officers/officials will perform duty.

More than 230 officers have been deployed to protect citizens at public places and parks, while more than 270 officers have been deployed at cemeteries.

In addition to patrolling, more than 30 pickets has been set up to protect citizens during night before Eid.

Senior officers will be present in the field and will ensure effective supervision. Elite Force, Lady Police, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad will also perform their duties with the district police on Eidul Azha.

Mobile and motorcycle squads of police stations will perform patrol duties in their respective areas on last night before Eid and Eid day. SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar said that foolproof security will be ensured on the occasion of Eidul Azha by utilizing all possible resources.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the safety of lives and property of citizens is the top priority for which all resources are being utilized.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2025