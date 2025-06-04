Wildfire ravages 35km forest area in Kirthar range

DADU: A wildfire which erupted on Monday evening near Shah Makan in western Dadu ravaged a big part of around 35 kilometre forest area of Kirthar mountain range.

Dadu Deputy Commissio­ner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah said that initial efforts to contain the fire were hampered by the rough landscape and strong winds.

However, he added, the winds eventually lost velocity allowing the fire to die down naturally. “Smoke is still rising from some areas, but flames have subsided,” he said.

The DC said it was not possible to bring in fire tenders due to the mountainous terrain.

He said there were no casualties in the fire.

Residents of nearby villages, including Karo Koat, said the fire began on Monday evening and swiftly engulfed bushes and small mountain trees, creating thick plumes of smoke.

Since there was no motorable road in the mountainous terrain to reach the fire-hit area, aerial firefighting was the only option to control the blaze, the villagers said.

Shahoo Bozdar, a nomadic herder from the area, said wild animals were seen fleeing the affected area to safety.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2025