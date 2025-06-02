E-Paper | June 02, 2025

Two held after video of citizen being assaulted in Karachi’s DHA goes viral

Imtiaz Ali Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 03:11pm

The driver and guard of a suspect were arrested by police on Monday after a video of a citizen being assaulted in Karachi’s DHA went viral on social media.

A person riding a luxury car assaulted a citizen at Khayaban-i-Ittehad in DHA and can be seen in multiple videos of the incident on social media.

According to the Sindh Police Deputy Inspector General Karachi South Syed Asad Raza, “Police have arrested the driver and security guard of the person who assaulted the citizen and have seized the accused’s vehicle.”

He added that the person involved in the assault has been identified and that the suspect is not a government employee.

“The suspect’s office and house were also raided late at night to arrest him,” DIG Raza said.

He said that the police are taking this matter very seriously and a first information report is being registered against the suspect and his other accomplices.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar took notice of the incident and said, “No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands.”

He directed the concerned police officials to present a report on the incident and said,“ A complete investigation of the incident should be conducted and a report should be submitted.“

Lanjar continued that “legal action should be taken against those involved in the violence”.

In another road rage incident in Lahore in March, armed guards of a private security company reportedly fired shots at a car rider at Dharampura Underpass, thrashed him and fled the scene, leaving a vehicle and some weapons on the spot.

