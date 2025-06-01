E-Paper | June 01, 2025

Mushahid praises Russia’s ‘neutrality’

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published June 1, 2025 Updated June 1, 2025 07:43am

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician Senator Mushahid Hussain has thanked Russia for what he called its “positive neutrality” during recent military clash between Pakistan and India.

According to a statement from his office, Mr Mushahid made the remarks during a 40-minute meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Eurasian Forum in Perm, Russia.

He was invited as Pakis­tani to speak at the international gathering, which brought together more than 100 delegates from 25 Eurasian countries.

A former federal minister and ex-chairman of the Senate’s foreign affairs and defense committees, Mr Mushahid praised Russia’s role in promoting regional stability.

He welcomed President Vladimir Putin’s Eurasian Security Initiative.

He likened it to China’s Global Security Initiative, saying both emphasise “indivisible security” and uphold the UN Charter.

He rejected the notion of an ‘Asian Nato’ or ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’ as these reflected militarisation of international relations.

The former minister also highlighted the Russian foreign minister’s criticism of India’s role in the US-led Quad alliance.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2025

