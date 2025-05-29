E-Paper | May 29, 2025

Khyber Medical University fires officer, expels student in harassment case

Bureau Report Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 11:55am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University has terminated the services of a senior officer and expelled a student on recommendations of its harassment committee.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, a formal complaint was received by the KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ziaul Haq regarding a harassment incident inside an examination hall on May 18.

The harassment committee investigated the matter and listened to the complainant as well as the alleged harassers to ensure due process, it said.

Following the committee’s findings, KMU’s administration took disciplinary actions, terminating a grade-18 officer, with nearly 17 years of service, from his position. The student involved in the incident was expelled from the university and barred from any future enrolment at KMU, the release said.

In the last two years, the varsity has consistently upheld its zero-tolerance policy against harassment by taking strict action, including major to minor penalties, against perpetrators.

The university remains resolute in its mission to provide a safe and dignified space for all students, faculty, and staff.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2025

Gender violence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Going cashless
Updated 29 May, 2025

Going cashless

Govt needs to create an ecosystem for digital transactions before we can actually hope to become a cashless economy.
Bread & bullets
29 May, 2025

Bread & bullets

AS if the anti-Pakistan venom being spewed by hyper-nationalist sections of the Indian media was not enough, sadly,...
Patriarchal views
29 May, 2025

Patriarchal views

THE CII’s commitment to stalling pro-women legislation with conservative interpretations of religion and tradition...
Budget strategy
Updated 28 May, 2025

Budget strategy

Reforms focused on increasing the tax base for boosting tax-to-GDP ratio to a globally acceptable range can be a strategic measure.
Lies & politics
28 May, 2025

Lies & politics

FOR journalists, it is something many dream about. The job of reporting crime and corruption could be made much...
Killing journalists
Updated 28 May, 2025

Killing journalists

AMID constant sociopolitical turmoil, Pakistan’s journalists have been under siege for long. As attempts to...