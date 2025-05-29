Khyber Medical University fires officer, expels student in harassment case

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University has terminated the services of a senior officer and expelled a student on recommendations of its harassment committee.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, a formal complaint was received by the KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ziaul Haq regarding a harassment incident inside an examination hall on May 18.

The harassment committee investigated the matter and listened to the complainant as well as the alleged harassers to ensure due process, it said.

Following the committee’s findings, KMU’s administration took disciplinary actions, terminating a grade-18 officer, with nearly 17 years of service, from his position. The student involved in the incident was expelled from the university and barred from any future enrolment at KMU, the release said.

In the last two years, the varsity has consistently upheld its zero-tolerance policy against harassment by taking strict action, including major to minor penalties, against perpetrators.

The university remains resolute in its mission to provide a safe and dignified space for all students, faculty, and staff.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2025