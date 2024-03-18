Khyber Medical University bans ‘intimate relationship’ between faculty, students

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) has imposed ban on ‘intimate relationship’ between staff members and students in line with the policy of Higher Education Commission to put brakes on harassment on campuses.

A notification issued by Dr Brekhna Jamil, the chairperson of KMU’s harassment inquiry committee, said that penalties for violating the policy were severe and might include oral or written reprimand, dismissal, suspension, expulsion, disciplinary probation, imposition of fine, withholding of degree, cancellation of professional licence, inclusion of decision in personal file and other related sanctions as deemed appropriate.

“These relationships pose conflicts of interest, compromise professional judgment, and risk the credibility of the institution. The individuals involved in such relationships should declare it,” it said.

KMU maintains a zero-tolerance policy for harassment of any kind and recent actions taken for violating this policy include expulsion of a Grade-18 staff member, written reprimand, fines and demotion for another Grade-17 staff member. Several other senior staff members have been given final warning and they are under surveillance.

Move meant to prevent cases of harassment on campus

Dr Brekhna has urged all faculty members to disseminate the policy within the respective institute and administrative section and ensure that all the faculty, staff, and students are fully informed and comply with the provisions outlined in the policy. “The notification has been issued with the approval of KMU vice-chancellor,” she said.

The notification entitled ‘Prohibition of intimate or romantic relationships between faculty members, staff and students as per HEC’s policy on protection against sexual harassment in higher education institutions 2020,’ says that as the policy has been adopted by KMU, it is essential to address matters pertaining to personal relationships within its academic community.

The jurisdiction of the policy extends to all constituent and affiliated colleges and institutions of KMU. The sub-section 3.1 of its section 3 (jurisdiction) states that this policy applies to actions by students, faculty, staff and other members of higher education institutions (HEI) community such as interns and residents or third parties such as service providers and visitors etc.

It says when misconduct occurs on HEI property i.e. campus or in its immediate vicinity; (b) off the HEI property, if (i) the conduct occurs in connection with an HEI recognised programme or activity or (ii) the conduct may create a hostile environment or pose a safety risk on campus; and (c) using the university’s computing or network resources accessed from an off-campus location, it shall be deemed to have occurred on campus.

In adherence to section 14 (special considerations regarding relationships between individuals) of the policy, intimate or romantic relationships between faculty members and other staffers and students are strictly prohibited as emphasised in sub-section 14.1 and 14.2.

Sub-section 14.1 of the policy says that in contrast with sexual harassment, personal relationships among consenting adults of the HEI community that do not breach the social and cultural norms of the society are, in general, a private matter.

According to sub-section 14.2, it is highly inappropriate for any member of the community to establish an intimate relationship with a student, subordinate or colleague on whose academic or work performance he or she will be required to make professional judgments.

The policy requires that the individual may not involve themselves in such conduct as the professional responsibility for supervision or oversight would be affected in such cases. Relationships with a difference in power and authority can seriously affect the institutional working as well as the credibility of all involved, it adds.

In particular, intimate or romantic relationships between faculty members or staff and students, whether at undergraduate or graduate level, shall be prohibited, it says.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2024