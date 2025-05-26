E-Paper | May 26, 2025

India races to contain oil spill after container ship sinks off Kerala coast

AFP Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 04:45pm
A Liberian-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sinks off Kerala Coast, India on May 24, 2025. — Reuters
A Liberian-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sinks off Kerala Coast, India on May 24, 2025. — Reuters

India’s coastguard raced on Monday to contain an oil spill from a container ship with hazardous cargo that sank off the southern coast a day earlier, Kerala’s state government said.

The Liberian-flagged MSC ELSA 3, listed as a 184 meter freight ship, went down off the coast of Kerala on Sunday, with all 24 crew members rescued.

It was carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide, a chemical used for fertiliser production and steelmaking. The vessel also contained some 370 tonnes of fuel and oil.

“The Coast Guard is taking action to prevent the spread of oil using two ships,” Kerala’s government said in a statement.

“The work of spraying dust to destroy the oil is in progress using a Dornier aircraft”.

Crew members of a Liberian-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sit after they were rescued off Kerala Coast, India on May 24, 2025. — Reuters
Crew members of a Liberian-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sit after they were rescued off Kerala Coast, India on May 24, 2025. — Reuters

India’s defence ministry said the ship sank “due to flooding” some 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, raising concerns for the “sensitive marine ecosystem along Kerala’s coast”.

The government has put coastal areas on high alert and warned people not to touch or approach any containers — some of which have already washed up along the coast.

The ship was sailing between the Indian ports of Vizhinjam and Kochi when it ran into trouble on Saturday and issued a distress call.

