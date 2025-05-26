SC constitutional bench goes live for first time, resumes hearing review pleas on reserved seats

A constitutional bench (CB) of the Supreme Court on Monday live-streamed its proceedings for the first time as it resumed hearing a set of review pleas against the top court’s ruling that had declared the PTI eligible for reserved seats.

In its July 12, 2024 short order, eight out of 13 judges ruled that 39 out of a list of 80 MNAs were and are the returned candidates of the PTI, setting it to emerge as the single largest party in the National Assembly.

However, the ruling had not been implemented by the National Assembly, while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had raised some objections. The review petitions against the SC order had been filed by the PML-N, the PPP and the ECP.

An 11-member CB led by Justice Aminuddin Khan resumed the hearing today after Justices Ayesha A. Malik and Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi had dismissed the review petitions on the first day of hearings.

The proceedings are being live-streamed on the SC’s YouTube channel.

The other 10 members of the bench are Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, Naeem Akhter Afghan, Shahid Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Salahuddin Panhwar, Aamer Farooq and Ali Baqar Najafi.

During today’s hearing, Justice Mandokhail observed that it was not a political party that contested the elections but rather its candidates.

Senior counsel Makh­do­­om Ali Khan appeared on behalf of PML-N and PPP women candidates affected by the July 2024 ruling and concluded his arguments. The ECP and PML-N lawyers also informed the court that they had submitted their written responses. Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till tomorrow (Tuesday).

Initially, a full-strength 13-member CB led by Justice Aminuddin took up the review pleas on May 6. However, Justices Ayesha and Abbasi declared the applications as inadmissible and were not part of the subsequent proceedings, with the CB head judge noting they had stepped back voluntarily.

Justice Ayesha had formally complained to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi about her dissenting order not being uploaded to the SC’s website.

In her judgement, she had criticised the ECP for not implementing the earlier order, observing that it would “not only undermine the authority of the Supreme Court but also erode the foundational values of democracy itself”.

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), which allied with the PTI during the 2024 elections and was a party in the reserved seats case, had requested the bench to put off the hearing until challenges to the 26th Amendment were decided and to include judges who had heard the original case.

However, the CB dismissed those pleas, with Justice Aminuddin observing that review petitions could be heard even by a bench smaller than the original bench after the 26th Amendment.

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Makhdoom began presenting his arguments, Justice Hilali wondered how the SIC could be eligible for reserved seats.

“How can independent lawmakers join a political party that is not in the parliament? Did SIC take part in the elections?” she asked, at which the PPP lawyer replied that the party had not participated in the polls and that even its chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza had contested as an independent candidate.

Justice Mandokhail then observed that the SIC was not eligible for reserved seats. “The Sunni Ittehad Council could have become a parliamentary party but it does not have the right to reserved seats.”

Makhdoom contended that lawmakers elected on the reserved seats had been denotified without any prior notice, at which Justice Mazhar pointed out that the SC had struck down the ECP notifications.

The lawyer reiterated that the affected lawmakers should have been alerted about it beforehand. He argued that the ruling did not address Article 255 of the Constitution, according to which “no election to a House or a provincial assembly shall be called in question except by an election petition presented to such tribunal and in such manner as may be determined” by a parliament Act.

Justice Mandokhail inquired how Article 255 was applicable in this case, highlighting that the matter pertained to reserved seats, which are to be allotted based on proportional representation in the parliament.

Tug-of-war over reserved seats

In its detailed verdict on the reserved seats case, which was authored by senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the SC had observed that the ECP’s numerous “unlawful acts and omissions” had “caused confusion and prejudice to PTI, its candidates and the electorate who voted for PTI”.

It had also castigated the ECP for failing to fulfil its “role as a guarantor institution and impartial steward” of electoral processes.

On September 14, 2024 — the day the government was supposed to lay the 26th Amendment in both Houses of the parliament but could not — the Supreme Court, through a clarification, had reprimanded the ECP for not implementing its July 12 ruling in the reserved seats case.

Later on October 18, in yet another clarification, Justice Shah reiterated that the effect of an amendment made in the Elections Act 2017 in August last year could not undo the reserved seats case verdict.

The bill, titled “Elections (Second Amendment) Act, 2024”, was seen as aimed at circumventing the apex court’s verdict on the reserved seats case by barring independent lawmakers from joining a political party after a stipulated period.

A six-judge CB of the apex court was set to take up the PTI’s petition challenging those tweaks to the election laws in December 2024. A separate plea of the PTI against the Jan 13, 2024 ruling denying it its election symbol is also pending before the SC.

More to follow