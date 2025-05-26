E-Paper | May 26, 2025

Jakarta, Beijing to bolster ties ahead of Asean summit

AFP Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 06:05am

JAKARTA: Chinese Premier Li Qiang reaffirmed Beijing’s ties with Jakarta on Sunday during his visit to Indonesia ahead of a regional summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Beijing and Jakarta are key economic allies, with Chinese companies pouring capital into extracting Indonesian natural resources in recent years, particularly in the nickel sector.

But the two countries’ disputed claims into the strategic waterways of the South China Sea and its nearby territories have weighed on their relationship in recent years.

In a meeting with Indonesian Presi­dent Prabowo Subianto on Sunday, Li said Beijing was keen to advance cooperation with Indonesia. “China is willing to work together with Indonesia... to carry forward our tradition of friendship, and to strengthen solidarity and cooperation,” Li said.

Prabowo also echoed Indonesia’s “close and good” friendship with China.

“Indonesia is ready to create a safe and prosperous region. Indonesia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China for us to create a peaceful region, which is safe for all,” Prabowo said.

Prabowo and Li oversaw the signings of several agreements, pledging closer cooperation in areas including economic development and finance.

The presidential palace later announced that eight other agreements were signed in sectors covering tourism, health, investment and media.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2025

