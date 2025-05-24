E-Paper | May 24, 2025

Alibaba launches logistics services for Pakistani exporters

Kalbe Ali Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 10:00am

ISLAMABAD: Alibaba.com on Friday announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of online logistics services tailored to assist Pakistani exporters in optimising their international trade processes.

Alibaba will offer essential tools to help Pakistani businesses tap into significant growth opportunities in global markets.

The logistics services aim to support Pakistani exporters by providing solutions to overcome traditional barriers in international trade.

The statement by the company has added that amid the explosive growth of cross-border e-commerce, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan are presented with new opportunities to participate in global trade.

However, they also face significant challenges, particularly in optimising their export processes.

Will help SMEs overcome barriers in sending goods worldwide

Alibaba.com has partnered with leading international express delivery companies to support exporting Pakistani goods to over 200 countries and regions worldwide. As logistics has been identified as a major obstacle, businesses face shipping issues to ensure timely deliveries while minimising costs and risks.

Alibaba is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce.

The service supports fast and reliable international shipping options and integrates the entire logistics process—from packaging and warehousing to delivery—helping businesses optimise costs and time.

Through its international express delivery partners, Alibaba.com will ensure that goods are transported safely and on schedule while also providing detailed order tracking tools and customs advisory services.

Alibaba will help Pakistani export businesses minimise risks and enhance their competitiveness in the international market.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Summer Gao, Head of Global Supply Chain at Alibaba.com, said online logistics services were essential for SMEs in global trade.

She added that online logistics services streamline operations, reduce costs, and empower businesses to rea­ch global markets easily. By leveraging advanced technologies and comprehensive solutions, Alibaba.com helps Pakistani SMEs enhance their competitiveness, ensure timely deliveries, and respond swiftly to market demands.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2025

