DG ISPR says ‘Indian-sponsored terrorists’ behind Khuzdar attack

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that Indian state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan —which has been ongoing since the inception of the country — was also responsible for the attack in Balochistan’s Khuzdar recently.

Lt Gen Chaudhry was addressing a press conference alongside the interior secretary in Islamabad.

He said in 2009, the Pakistani government had handed a dossier of irrefutable evidence to then Indian prime minister.

“The publicly disclosed documents that were released in 2010 are part of history.”

In 2016, the world saw another ugly face of India-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan in the name of Kulbushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer,“ he said.

“Then in 2019, a dossier full of evidence was presented to the United Nations. Very recently, the international media has seen self giving confession and acknowledgement of multiple surrendered terrorists of this Fitna al Hindustan.

At the start of the press conference, retired Captain Interior Secretary Khurram Muhammad Agha also said what happened on May 21 was on the orders of Hindustan, done by the terrorists of Fitnah Al Hindustan, referring to the attack on a school bus in Khuzdar in Balochistan.

“In the aftermath of the despicable terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar on the early morning on May 21, this cowardly attack targeted innocent children of our future resulting in the tragic loss of six children and injuries to 31 others.

Let me be unequivocal that this was not an attack on a bus alone, it was an attack on our values, on our education and the very fabric of our society.“

“On behalf of the government of Pakistan, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, we share their grief and we stand by them in this hour of immense suffering. The Ministry of Interior in close cooperation with the provincial authorities and the law enforcement agencies are looking into all of this dastardly attack.”

Agha said initial findings confirm that this attack is a continuity of a broader pattern of violence sponsored by India through Fitna al Hindustan operating under the tutelage and intelligence of the Indian intelligence agency, RAW [Research and Analysis Wing].

“Having miserably failed in the so-called Operation Sindoor, the terror proxies of Hindustan have been tasked to accentuate their heinous attacks of terrorism in Balochistan and elsewhere. Let me be absolutely clear here, the people of Pakistan will not let them succeed . Pakistan and its people, particularly in Balochistan reject this nefarious design. The state has the capacity and the will to dismantle these networks and bring the preparators and their handlers to justice. Such actions will have consequences.”

He said in the past couple of years, having suffered immense casualties in their attempts against hard targets, Fitna al Hindustan has resorted to hitting soft targets wayfarers, labourers working on development projects, infrastructure and machinery to paint a picture of loosening control of the State.

“Much against the tradition and culture of the Baloch, these terrorists have stooped so low that innocent school children have now been targeted. I assure you that the State in collaboration with the provincial governments and the state apparatus will defeat them.

These Indian-sponsored terrorists have no place in Pakistan and our national discourse. We have … commitment to bring an end to this violence. Our resolve is firm and our response will be decisive. They will not succeed.“

In the same vein, the DG ISPR said that India was “planning and instructing” the terrorist activities taking place in Pakistan, adding that the funding for the activities was also provided by India.

He continued that the attack in Balochistan had nothing to do with the Baloch identity, rather it was just India’s provocation.

The DG ISPR highlighted the attack on Chinese envoy in Karachi in Oct 2024. He said, “The Indian social media accounts affiliated with RAW posted about the attack prior to the attack.”

He added that the same thing happened during the hijacking of Jaffar Express. “Before the Jaffer Express incident occurred, they were saying: ‘Keep an eye on Pakistan today and tomorrow’.”

He pointed out that the Indian media was “celebrating” the attack in Khuzdar. “These are all Indian accounts, affiliated with RAW [and] posting for BLA [Balochistan Liberation Army] and Fitna al Hindustan.

“What kind of a country celebrates acts of terrorism?”

Speaking on the May 6 and 7 Indian attacks, which resulted in civilian deaths in Pakistan, he said, “Never in modern history, have you seen any nation, any media celebrating the killing of children and women the way they are celebrating.

“This is the low moral fibre and level that the current Indian political elite has brought the society to.”

To a question about a policy to counter Fitna al Hindustan, the DG ISPR replied: I would say that one liner policy is that the nation, this iron wall, we fought in a gallant and exemplary manner against the Indian military aggression on night of [May] 6 and 7 and you saw it again on May 10. This steel wall needs to be in unison turned against the forces of terrorism.“

The DGR ISPR further said: “We need to understand certain facts. Why did the Indians feel the need to do this military escalation? One of the very important reasons was that all elements of national power over the last two years have gelled together.”