Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead outside Jewish museum in Washington

Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead late on Wednesday outside a Jewish museum in Washington by a gunman who shouted “free Palestine”. authorities said, with US and Israeli leaders expressing shock and outrage over the killings.

US President Donald Trump quickly condemned the attack, saying, “These horrible DC killings, based obviously on anti-Semitism, must end, now!”

“Hatred and radicalism have no place in the USA,” he added on social media.

Gunfire broke out on the sidewalk outside the Capital Jewish Museum in the centre of Washington as the venue held a social event for young professionals and diplomatic staff.

The victims were a young couple who planned to get married, the Israeli ambassador said.

A video clip circulating on social media showed a young bearded man in a jacket and white shirt shouting “free, free Palestine” as he was led away by police.

Police confirmed the suspected shooter walked into the museum after the shooting and had been detained.

“We believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect who is now in custody,” Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

“Prior to the shooting, the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum. He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire.

“After the shooting, the suspect then entered the museum and was detained by event security.”

She said the handcuffed suspect identified where he had discarded the weapon and chanted “Free, free Palestine”. Police identified him as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago.

FBI agents cordon off the scene outside the Capital Jewish Museum following a shooting that left two people dead, in Washington, DC on May 21, 2025. — AFP

“I am devastated by the scenes in Washington,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement.

“This is a despicable act of hatred, of anti-Semitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy.

“America and Israel will stand united in defence of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us.”

‘Unspeakable act of violence’

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, said, “Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line.

“Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world.”

The targeted event appeared to be a reception hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) for Jewish young professionals and the Washington diplomatic community.

The evening was “dedicated to fostering unity and celebrating Jewish heritage,” with an invitation to the event saying the location would be “shared upon registration”.

“American Jewish Committee (AJC) can confirm that we hosted an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC this evening,” AJC CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement.

“We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue… Our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families.”

The museum is in downtown Washington, close to the US Capitol and just 1.6 kilometres from the White House.

Police Chief Smith said officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting near the museum at around 9pm on Wednesday evening (6am Thursday).

First responders found a man and a woman unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, both were pronounced dead.

Engagement

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter told reporters the young staffers were a couple “about to be engaged”.

“The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem,” Leiter said.

He added that he spoke to Trump by telephone, with the president assuring that the United States will “do everything it can possibly do to fight and end anti-Semitism.”

US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter visit the site where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, US on May 22, 2025. — Reuters

“We’ll stand together tall and firm, and we will confront this moral depravity without fear and with determination,” Leiter said.

Emergency vehicles remained at the scene in the morning after police taped off the area.

“We’re going to stand together as a community in the coming days and weeks to send the clear message that we will not tolerate anti-Semitism,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.

“The horrific incident is going to frighten a lot of people in our city, and in our country. I want to be clear that we will not tolerate this violence or hate.”