At least 4 students killed, several injured as school bus comes under attack in Khuzdar: DC

At least four children were killed while 38 other individuals were injured when a school bus was targeted in a blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com, adding that the blast occurred when the school bus was near Zero Point.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the DC added.

Police, the Frontier Corps (FC) and other law enforcement agencies’ personnel have reached the site of the incident.

After collecting evidence, they have begun an investigation into the incident.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the “explosion inside the bus near Khuzdar Zero Point”.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of four children, and extended his condolences to their families.

“The beasts who target innocent children do not deserve any leniency. The enemy demonstrated barbarity by attacking innocent children,” Naqvi asserted.

“The attack on the school bus is a heinous conspiracy of the enemy to create instability in the country. With the unity of the nation, we will foil every conspiracy,” the interior minister vowed.

Naqvi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.