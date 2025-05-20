E-Paper | May 20, 2025

Border ceremony to resume at Wagah-Attari crossing

AFP Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 08:28pm

India said on Tuesday it would resume the daily border ceremony with Pakistan, which it briefly halted earlier this month following the most serious conflict between the nuclear-armed arch-rivals for decades.

At least 60 people died in fighting triggered by an April 22 attack on tourists in occupied Kashmir that New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing — a charge Pakistan denied and demanded proof for.

India’s Border Security Force said the sunset ceremony on its side would be open to the media on Tuesday and to the general public on Wednesday at the Attari-Wagah land border.

Pakistan said it never stopped the ceremony, with troops marching on the Wagah border alone.

The ceremony is expected to be a low-key affair with diplomatic measures against Pakistan still in place, including the closure of the land border.

For years, the ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been a popular tourist attraction.

Visitors from both sides come to cheer on soldiers goose-stepping in a chest-puffing theatrical show of pageantry.

The frontier was a colonial creation at the violent end of British rule in 1947, which sliced the sub-continent into India and Pakistan.

The daily border ritual has largely endured over the decades, surviving innumerable diplomatic flare-ups and military skirmishes.

Pak India Ties, Pakistan India Tensions
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Drawdown
Updated 20 May, 2025

Drawdown

There is a strong incentive for reinforcing the military drawdown with some soft measures.
Unusual benchmarks
20 May, 2025

Unusual benchmarks

THE IMF has slapped Pakistan with several ‘new’ structural benchmarks — some of them quite unusual — under...
Celebrating Sirbaz
20 May, 2025

Celebrating Sirbaz

SIRBAZ Khan has achieved what no other Pakistani has before him. The scale of his accomplishment also makes him one...
Famine in waiting
Updated 19 May, 2025

Famine in waiting

Without decisive action, Pakistan risks falling deeper into a chronic cycle of hunger and poverty. Food insecurity is most harrowing in Gaza.
Erratic policy
19 May, 2025

Erratic policy

THE state needs to make up its mind on the import of used vehicles. According to recent news reports, the FBR may be...
Overdue solace
19 May, 2025

Overdue solace

LATE consolation is a norm for Pakistanis. Although welcome, a newly passed bill that demands tough laws and...