Banned outfit man jailed in Lahore for learning bomb-making on Facebook

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday awarded a jail term to a member of a banned outfit on charges of learning to make bombs on Facebook.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill convicted the accused, Hannan Abdullah, after finding him guilty and sentenced him to two years and six months in prison. He also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the convict.

The convict, who was on bail, was taken into custody from the court after the announcement of the guilty verdict.

The judge handed over the custody of the convict to Kot Lakhpat Jail officials.

The FIA had registered a case against the convict in 2022.

The prosecution said the convict was learning how to make bombs on Facebook. It said the convict also established contacts with terrorists and a banned outfit through Facebook.

A prosecutor asked the court to convict the accused in light of the cogent evidence available on record.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2025