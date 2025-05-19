JCP nominates Justice Ejaz Swati for top judge of Balochistan High Court

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Monday nominated Justice Ejaz Swati as the top judge of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

A press release issued today by the Supreme Court’s public relations officer said a “JCP meeting of the judicial commission was held to consider the nominations for the BHC chief justice’s appointment.

“The Commission, by consensus, has nominated Mr Muhammad Ejaz Swati, Acting Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan, for his appointment as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan,” the release said.

A circular from the JCP secretary to the prime minister’s principal secretary requested that further action be taken in this regard.

Justice Swati had taken his oath as the acting BHC chief justice on February 14.

According to his profile, Justice Swati was born on June 6, 1963, in Quetta. He completed his primary and secondary education at the Tameer-i-Nau Public School, Quetta, in 1978. He pursued a graduate degree in English from the University of Balochistan and completed his LLB from University Law College Quetta in 1988.

Justice Swati was enrolled as an advocate of the BHC on November 28, 1991, and an advocate of the Supreme Court on April 18, 2007. He practised law for over 22 years before subordinate courts, the Bthe HC, Federal Shariat Court and the apex court.

He was also appointed as the judge of the anti-terrorism court at Turbat on March 5, 2002, and resigned from the post on October 14, 2003. He was elevated as an additional judge of the BHC on August 30, 2013, and confirmed as a judge on September 2, 2015.