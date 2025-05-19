E-Paper | May 19, 2025

Senate chairman attends Pope Leo mass in Rome

Bakhtawar Mian Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 10:26am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani represented Pakistan at the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV in Rome on Sunday.

The Senate chairman’s presence at the mass affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to interfaith harmony and its respect for the Catholic community worldwide.

His participation highlighted Pakistan’s dedication to fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among diverse religious traditions.

During his visit, Mr Gillani is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Vatican officials and international counterparts to discuss shared interests, including promotion of peace, protection of minority rights, and the advancement of interfaith collaboration.

Pakistan remains steadfast in its advocacy for religious tolerance and coexistence, and Chairman Gillani’s participation in this significant event reaffirms the nation’s role in promoting global understanding and harmony.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2025

Famine in waiting
Updated 19 May, 2025

Famine in waiting

Without decisive action, Pakistan risks falling deeper into a chronic cycle of hunger and poverty. Food insecurity is most harrowing in Gaza.
Erratic policy
19 May, 2025

Erratic policy

THE state needs to make up its mind on the import of used vehicles. According to recent news reports, the FBR may be...
Overdue solace
19 May, 2025

Overdue solace

LATE consolation is a norm for Pakistanis. Although welcome, a newly passed bill that demands tough laws and...
War and peace
Updated 18 May, 2025

War and peace

Instead of constantly evoking the spectre of war, India and Pakistan should work towards peace.
Unequal taxation
18 May, 2025

Unequal taxation

PAKISTAN’S inefficient, growth-inhibiting, distortive and unjust tax system can justifiably be described as the...
Health crimes
18 May, 2025

Health crimes

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital, south Punjab’s largest public-sector hospital, was in the news last year for...