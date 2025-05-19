Senate chairman attends Pope Leo mass in Rome

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani represented Pakistan at the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV in Rome on Sunday.

The Senate chairman’s presence at the mass affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to interfaith harmony and its respect for the Catholic community worldwide.

His participation highlighted Pakistan’s dedication to fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among diverse religious traditions.

During his visit, Mr Gillani is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Vatican officials and international counterparts to discuss shared interests, including promotion of peace, protection of minority rights, and the advancement of interfaith collaboration.

Pakistan remains steadfast in its advocacy for religious tolerance and coexistence, and Chairman Gillani’s participation in this significant event reaffirms the nation’s role in promoting global understanding and harmony.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2025