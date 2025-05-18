E-Paper | May 18, 2025

HRCP strongly condemns honour-related killing of three in KP’s Bajaur

Imran Gabol Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 09:30pm

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Sunday strongly condemned the “murder of three individuals” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district in a “suspected honour-related attack” earlier this week.

Last week, War Mamond Police Station House Officer Niaz Mohammad said that a suspect allegedly shot dead a 28-year-old married woman, and then killed a 33-year-old man. He added the suspect’s gunfire also hit a 70-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, after suffering serious injuries.

The police officer, who visited the site of the incident, said that the suspect fled after committing the crime, saying the 28-year-old was said to be the relative of the killer. However, he had said that efforts were underway to arrest the suspected killer after registering a case against him.

According to a statement issued today by the HRCP, the organisation strongly condemned the murder of three individuals in the Bajaur district.

“Such acts of violence are a gross violation of the right to life and reflect deeply entrenched patriarchal norms,” the statement said.

In a post on X, the organisation urged authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable under the law and that the incident is treated as a non-compoundable offence.

“The state must become a party in all such cases,” it said.

In Pakistan, honour killings continued to claim the lives of women throughout 2024, perpetuated by deeply ingrained societal beliefs about family dignity and shame.

Data from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) shows that in 2024, ‘honour’ killings continued to be a serious issue across Pakistan, with particularly high figures in Sindh and Punjab. From January to November, a total of 346 people fell victim to ‘honour’ crimes in the country.

