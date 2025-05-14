May 9 riots: Lahore ATCs to hear cases 4 days a week to speed up process

The anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) in Lahore have stepped up the hearing of cases related to the May 9, 2023, riots after directives from the Supreme Court to wind them up within four months.

The cases pertain to the arrest of workers belonging to the PTI for their alleged role in attacks on army installations during the riots that followed ex-premier Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, 2023.

The Lahore High Court registrar issued the new amended schedule of the trials of the May 9 cases being conducted at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The hearing of May 9 riot cases will now be heard in jail four days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The jail trials were earlier being held three days a week but have been extended to speed up their disposal.

The ATCs are hearing the jail trials of 14 cases including the Jinnah House attack.

In December 2024, the Pakistan Army announced that the remainng 60 PTI activists have been convicted by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for their involvement in the May 9 violent protests.

“The Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidence, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings,” the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, said in a statement.

Those sentenced include Hassaan Khan Niazi, a nephew of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, and two retired armed forces officers. Days earlier, 25 others were sentenced on the same charges.

The accused were sentenced to between two and 10 years of “rigorous imprisonment”, marking the conclusion of trials for those held in military custody over the attacks on army installations. Overall, 16 individuals were sentenced to 10 years, 11 for nine years, two for eight years, six for seven years, 10 for six years, two for five years, 13 for four years, three for three years, and 22 for two years.