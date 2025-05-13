Mike Hesson to be Pakistan cricket men’s team ODIs and T20s head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the former New Zealand cricketer Mike Hesson as the new white-ball (ODIs and T20 Internationals) head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, according to a press release issued by PCB.

The role was left vacant by Gary Kirsten, who resigned just seven months into the job on October 29 following differences with the PCB. Last year, Aaqib Javed was temporarily handed the responsibility as Pakis­tan’s white-ball head coach until next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi took to X to welcome the new coach, saying “After evaluation of numerous applications received against the vacancy, I’m pleased to announce that former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach, Mike Hesson, will join us as the new White-ball Head Coach for the Pakistan National Team,” adding that he will join from May 26.

“We look forward to his expertise and guidance in shaping the future of Pakistani cricket,” added Naqvi.

Mike Hesson, who is the current head coach of Islamabad United, has previously served as the head coach of New Zealand and Kenya, among other international teams.

Separately, Mohsin Naqvi also welcomed the appointment of Aaqib Javed as the director of high performance. In a post on his X, he shared, “To strengthen our cricket infrastructure, Aaqib Javed joins us as Director of High Performance, complementing Mike Hesson’s appointment as White-ball Head Coach.”

Naqvi hoped that “together, they will play a pivotal role in the evolution and success of Pakistan Cricket.”

Aaqib Javed left his Job as the head coach following this year’s ICC Champions Trophy held in February-March.

This comes only a few weeks before Bangladesh’s T20 team is scheduled to tour Pakistan from May 25 for a five-match series.

Pakistan, during the past couple of years, has nosedived in top-level international events, including the 2023 Asia Cup, 2023 ODI World Cup 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.