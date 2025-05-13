PSL resumption hinges on foreign players’ return

• PCB to make a decision after franchises’ report

• Organisers plan remaining eight matches from May 17 to 25

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is aiming to hold the remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League — postponed due to the conflict with India — from May 17 provided foreign players return to the country.

The six franchises have reached out to players, who were flown from the country on a charter flight over the weekend as the cross-border skirmishes with India intensified last week, to return after a ceasefire agreement was reached.

“The franchises are in negotiations with their foreign players regarding the tentative dates of May 17 to 25 with Raw­a­lpindi proposed to be the ve­nue for the remaining matc­hes,” sour­ces told Dawn on Monday.

The PSL was first moved to the UAE and subsequently postponed after an Indian drone crashed close to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last week.

“As soon as the franchises confirm the availability of the foreign players, the PCB will announce the schedule of the remaining matches after getting the approval from chairman Mohsin Naqvi,” sources added.

On Monday morning, the PCB chief had told reporters that “a decision regarding the PSL would be taken by the evening”.

Sources added there will be “more clarity by Wednesday morning as the PCB is awaiting replies from the six franchises to confirm if their foreign players are available or not”.

“Only the availability of the players is a hurdle and there is no issue with the broadcasters as they could make arrangements in a few days.”

With no international cricket during the proposed window, the PCB remains hopeful that the foreign players will return.

However, reports suggest Australian players might not be open to the idea of returning to Pakistan or India, which also saw its T20 tournament — the Indian Premier League — suspended due to the escalating hostilities.

While most Australian players in both countries left for home, former Australia batter Ricky Ponting — now coach of IPL side Punjab Kings — deboarded his flight home following the ceasefire agreement.

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India anno­unced on Monday that the IPL will resume from May 17.

“After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The tentative window for the resumption of the PSL sees an overlap with Bangla­desh’s upcoming tour to Pak­is­tan, with the two teams slated to meet in the first Twenty20 International on May 25.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Sunday that it would make a decision regarding the tour after “careful consideration of the current situation in Pakistan”.

On Monday, Bangladesh’s T20 skipper Litton Das told reporters that the fate of the tour will be decided between the PCB and the BCB.

Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain and pacer Nahid Rana were involved in the PSL before they returned to Dhaka on Saturday.

On Sunday, Rishad issued a public apology after his comments about fellow Lahore Qalandars teammates Daryl Mitchell and Tom Curran sparked confusion and controversy.

Hossain had given a brief interview at Dubai airport where he had claimed that several overseas players, including Mitchell and Curran, were visibly frightened.

He quoted New Zealand’s Mitchell as saying he wouldn’t return to Pakistan, and described Englishman Curran as “crying like a child” during tense moments following nearby explosions in Rawalpindi.

The remarks quickly circulated online, prompting criticism and concern.

“I’m aware that a recent comment I made has caused confusion and has unfortunately been misrepresented in the media creating a false perception,” he said on social media.

“The comment was made during a brief interview with Bangladeshi journalists while I was in transit at Dubai airport. It lacked full context and unintentionally overstated the emotions involved.

“I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused. I’ve offered an unconditional apology to Daryl Mitchell and Tom Curran. I hold deep respect for my fellow teammates and truly value the Qalandars brotherhood — where we always stand by one another, no matter what.

“I look forward to rejoining my team when the Pakistan Super League resumes.”

Mitchell, who has also featured in the IPL, had earlier refuted Hossain’s claims.

“Both the PSL and IPL have played major roles in my career, and I’ve always cherished my time in both tournaments,” he said. “I hope peace prevails and we can get back to playing the game we love and continue giving back to the amazing people who support us.”

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2025