E-Paper | May 01, 2025

President promises fair wages, safe working conditions for labourers

Bakhtawar Mian Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 10:46am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari in his message on International Labour Day promised fair wages, safe working conditions and social protection for labourers .

“Our working men and women have played an important role in the development of the country. This day reminds us of the historic struggle waged by workers around the world for their rights and dignity. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to their empowerment, fair wages, safe working conditions, and social protection,” President Zardari said.

Our labourers and working classes are the driving force of our economy and national development, he said.

President Zardari also urged employers, trade unions, civil society and the public sector to join hands in creating a just environment for labourers and work for the welfare and uplift of workers.

“Let us honour our workers through meaningful policies, inclusive development, and a culture that respects labour in all its forms,” he stressed.

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani paid rich tributes to all hardworking individuals of the nation and stated that May 1 is not just a day, but a shining symbol of determination, sacrifice, on and human dignity.

Mr Gilani also expressed similar views and said workers were the backbone of any nation. The Senate chairman emphasised that as a nation, we must realise that unless the labour class is provided with social, economic, and legal protection, the dream of sustainable development will remain incomplete.

Mr Gilani also highlighted the historic fact that Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto took revolutionary steps for the rights of workers, introduced effective and comprehensive legislation, and laid out concrete policies to empower labours.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

War clouds
Updated 01 May, 2025

War clouds

This is a highly dangerous game which can have unpredictable ramifications for the entire region.
Tax proposals
01 May, 2025

Tax proposals

THE government must treat the tax proposals of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the FY26...
Labour rights
01 May, 2025

Labour rights

ON Labour Day, Pakistan must reframe its narrative on trade unions and restore labour rights. Beset with a raft of...
Tribunal delays
30 Apr, 2025

Tribunal delays

IS justice to be delayed till such time that it becomes meaningless? At least that is the impression one gleans from...
Missing growth
30 Apr, 2025

Missing growth

PAKISTAN faces a paradox: its economy has been stabilising but growth remains elusive. The ‘feel good’ part of...
Info wars
Updated 30 Apr, 2025

Info wars

Indian state and media would do well to adopt a more rational approach, and stop spreading anti-Pakistan hatred.