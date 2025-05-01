President promises fair wages, safe working conditions for labourers

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari in his message on International Labour Day promised fair wages, safe working conditions and social protection for labourers .

“Our working men and women have played an important role in the development of the country. This day reminds us of the historic struggle waged by workers around the world for their rights and dignity. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to their empowerment, fair wages, safe working conditions, and social protection,” President Zardari said.

Our labourers and working classes are the driving force of our economy and national development, he said.

President Zardari also urged employers, trade unions, civil society and the public sector to join hands in creating a just environment for labourers and work for the welfare and uplift of workers.

“Let us honour our workers through meaningful policies, inclusive development, and a culture that respects labour in all its forms,” he stressed.

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani paid rich tributes to all hardworking individuals of the nation and stated that May 1 is not just a day, but a shining symbol of determination, sacrifice, on and human dignity.

Mr Gilani also expressed similar views and said workers were the backbone of any nation. The Senate chairman emphasised that as a nation, we must realise that unless the labour class is provided with social, economic, and legal protection, the dream of sustainable development will remain incomplete.

Mr Gilani also highlighted the historic fact that Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto took revolutionary steps for the rights of workers, introduced effective and comprehensive legislation, and laid out concrete policies to empower labours.

