Driver killed, dozens hurt by fuel truck explosion in Noshki

QUETTA: A driver lost his life, while around 60 people sustained injuries, including 20 with critical wounds, after a fuel truck exploded in Noshki, some 160km west of the provincial capital, on Monday.

The truck was one of the vehicles that supplied Iranian petrol brought over by Zambad vehicles to local shops. The injured also included police personnel and several children.

Officials said the truck was parked in the main bus and truck stand, when the driver discovered a leak in its fuel tank. After trying unsuccessfully to stop the leakage, the driver moved the truck away from a densely populated area towards an open space.

The fuel tank was being welded when a fire broke out, leading to a big explosion that damaged a fire tender and injured several people gathered at the scene.

“As a result of the huge fire, the driver was burnt to death on the spot, while over 60 people present at the site received burns,” Noshki Deputy Commissi­oner Amjad Somroo said while talking to the media after the incident.

The injured were moved to the district hospital for treatment.

“We have received over 45 people, including police personnel and children in the hospital who had suffered burns,” Dr Zafar Ali Mengal, the medical superintendent of the hospital, said while speaking to Dawn.

He said the condition of at least 20 people was critical as they had sustained more than 40 per cent burns.

The critically injured were moved to the Civil Hospital Quetta, while some of the injured were shifted to private hospitals in Noshki as the district hospital did not have a burns ward.

“We have received 23 injured who received serious burn injuries,” Dr Abdul Hadi Kakar said, adding that 20 of them were shifted to the Bolan Medical College hospital for treatment.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2025