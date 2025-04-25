Indian Air Force regrets damage to property in Madhya Pradesh after ‘inadvertent drop of non-explosive aerial store’

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday said it regretted the damage caused to the property near Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district by the “inadvertent drop of a non-explosive aerial store” from an aircraft.

According to Indian media reports, “a heavy metal object fell from the sky from an air force jet on the house of Manoj Sagar […] due to which two outer rooms have been damaged”.

Quoting Shivpuri’s Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathor, Indian media reported that no one was harmed out of the four people who were in the house.

“Police and administration team is on the spot,” SP Rathor was quoted as saying.

In a post on X after the incident, IAF said that it had instituted an inquiry into the incident and regretted the damage caused to the property by the inadvertent drop of a non-explosive aerial store from the aircraft.

Separately, another police officer, Prashant Sharma, said that where the object came from could only be ascertained after a probe, adding that the aerial store appeared to be “extremely solid” and had burn marks

“The Gwalior airbase has been contacted. Only after an expert team arrives from there, it can be confirmed what this object is and where it fell from,” Sharma was quoted as saying.

The incident happened as India attempted to link Pakistan to the deadly attack in India-held Kashmir earlier this week.

The attack took place in Pahalgam, a tourist hotspot in India-occupied Kashmir that draws thousands of visitors every summer. Gunmen opened fire on visitors, killing at least 26 people — all men from across India except one from Nepal — and injuring 17 others.

During a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad a day earlier, the committee called on India to “refrain from its reflexive blame game and cynical, staged managed exploitation of incidents like Pahalgam to further its narrow political agenda”.