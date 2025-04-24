Sharp rise in DG Khan suicide bids through wheat pills calls for regulation

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The intensive care unit at the Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital has witnessed a sharp rise in cases of suicide attempts through consumption of wheat pills, with doctors calling for an immediate ban or strict regulation on the sale of these toxic preservatives.

As per hospital records, 215 patients were admitted last year (2024) after ingesting these toxic substances, resulting in 55 fatalities.

In the current year alone, 81 cases have already been reported, with a mortality rate of 45 per cent.

Medical experts attribute this alarming trend to the easy accessibility of the pills, which are commonly used as pesticides and preservatives.

Doctors are urging immediate government intervention.

“Wheat-preserving pills are proving deadly, and their unrestricted sale must be stopped,” said Dr Ibrar Hussain Khosa of the ICU.

“The government should intervene before more lives are lost.”

In response to the crisis, the deputy commissioner acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the matter would be referred to the food department and other relevant authorities for immediate action.

