Two shot dead for ‘honour’ in Swat’s Barikot: police

Two people were shot dead Tuesday in the name of ‘honour’ in Swat district’s Barikot tehsil, police said.

According to the Ghaligay Police Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Bacha, the incident occurred in the Najigram area of Barikot tehsil, Swat, where two men were shot dead in what is believed to be an ‘honour’-related shooting.

“The incident occurred when a young man, a resident of Maniyar, entered a house in Najigram,” SHO Bacha said.

“The head of the household saw him and opened fire, killing the victim on the spot,” SHO Bacha said, adding that during the firing, the homeowner’s brother was also fatally wounded, succumbing to his injuries in the hospital.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to a resident of the area, the deceased was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with a woman from the household.

‘Honour’ killings continued to claim the lives of people throughout the country in 2024, perpetuated by deeply ingrained societal beliefs about family dignity and shame.

Data from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) shows that in 2024, ‘honour’ killings continued to be a serious issue, with particularly high figures in Sindh and Punjab. From January to November, 531 people fell victim to ‘honour’ crimes in the country.

Out of the tally, 185 were men, while a total of 346 women were killed across the country.

According to the tally, around 16 men were killed in Balochistan, one was killed in the capital, 32 were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 53 were killed in Punjab, and 83 were killed in Sindh in violence-related killings across the country.