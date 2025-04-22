E-Paper | April 22, 2025

Two shot dead for ‘honour’ in Swat’s Barikot: police

Fazal Khaliq Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 05:13pm

Two people were shot dead Tuesday in the name of ‘honour’ in Swat district’s Barikot tehsil, police said.

According to the Ghaligay Police Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Bacha, the incident occurred in the Najigram area of Barikot tehsil, Swat, where two men were shot dead in what is believed to be an ‘honour’-related shooting.

“The incident occurred when a young man, a resident of Maniyar, entered a house in Najigram,” SHO Bacha said.

“The head of the household saw him and opened fire, killing the victim on the spot,” SHO Bacha said, adding that during the firing, the homeowner’s brother was also fatally wounded, succumbing to his injuries in the hospital.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to a resident of the area, the deceased was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with a woman from the household.

‘Honour’ killings continued to claim the lives of people throughout the country in 2024, perpetuated by deeply ingrained societal beliefs about family dignity and shame.

Data from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) shows that in 2024, ‘honour’ killings continued to be a serious issue, with particularly high figures in Sindh and Punjab. From January to November, 531 people fell victim to ‘honour’ crimes in the country.

Out of the tally, 185 were men, while a total of 346 women were killed across the country.

According to the tally, around 16 men were killed in Balochistan, one was killed in the capital, 32 were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 53 were killed in Punjab, and 83 were killed in Sindh in violence-related killings across the country.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dar in Kabul
Updated 22 Apr, 2025

Dar in Kabul

Kabul must ensure that the TTP and other anti-Pakistan groups are put out of business.
Ready to talk
22 Apr, 2025

Ready to talk

ADVISER to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah’s phone calls to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon regarding...
Grassroots governance
22 Apr, 2025

Grassroots governance

WHEN something as basic as a functioning union council is absent in over a quarter of Balochistan’s areas more ...
Middle East carnage
Updated 21 Apr, 2025

Middle East carnage

It seems that to many in the world, people of Yemen and occupied Palestine are not human.
A new page
21 Apr, 2025

A new page

FOREIGN Secretary Amna Baloch’s trip to Dhaka has breathed new life into Pakistan’s long-dormant relationship...
No stone unturned
21 Apr, 2025

No stone unturned

WHILE the absence of new polio cases since Feb 10 is welcome news, this pause in transmission must not breed...