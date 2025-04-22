Pakistan Oxygen Limited plans Rs1.3bn hydrogen facility

KARACHI: Pakistan Oxygen Ltd (POL) will invest Rs1.3 billion to establish a state-of-the-art hydrogen production facility at Port Qasim.

In a stock filing, the company said this new facility will cater to the growing demand for hydrogen from the company’s key strategic customers.

Investing oil marketing

The board of directors of Clover Pakistan Ltd (CPL) on Monday approved the company’s plan to explore the viability of potentially investing/acquiring in a company involved in the business of oil marketing.

In a stock filing on Monday, CPL said that the board authorised to evaluate the source of funding for the same as well as appoint advisors, valuators and consultants for evaluating the feasibility of the investment/acquisition.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025