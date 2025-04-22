E-Paper | April 22, 2025

Pakistan Oxygen Limited plans Rs1.3bn hydrogen facility

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 09:57am

KARACHI: Pakistan Oxygen Ltd (POL) will invest Rs1.3 billion to establish a state-of-the-art hydrogen production facility at Port Qasim.

In a stock filing, the company said this new facility will cater to the growing demand for hydrogen from the company’s key strategic customers.

Investing oil marketing

The board of directors of Clover Pakistan Ltd (CPL) on Monday approved the company’s plan to explore the viability of potentially investing/acquiring in a company involved in the business of oil marketing.

In a stock filing on Monday, CPL said that the board authorised to evaluate the source of funding for the same as well as appoint advisors, valuators and consultants for evaluating the feasibility of the investment/acquisition.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dar in Kabul
Updated 22 Apr, 2025

Dar in Kabul

Kabul must ensure that the TTP and other anti-Pakistan groups are put out of business.
Ready to talk
22 Apr, 2025

Ready to talk

ADVISER to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah’s phone calls to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon regarding...
Grassroots governance
22 Apr, 2025

Grassroots governance

WHEN something as basic as a functioning union council is absent in over a quarter of Balochistan’s areas more ...
Middle East carnage
Updated 21 Apr, 2025

Middle East carnage

It seems that to many in the world, people of Yemen and occupied Palestine are not human.
A new page
21 Apr, 2025

A new page

FOREIGN Secretary Amna Baloch’s trip to Dhaka has breathed new life into Pakistan’s long-dormant relationship...
No stone unturned
21 Apr, 2025

No stone unturned

WHILE the absence of new polio cases since Feb 10 is welcome news, this pause in transmission must not breed...