Senate panel greenlights biological weapons bill

ISLAMABAD: The Se­­nate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Mo­­nday unanimously appr­o­ved The Biological and To­­xins Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2025, after incorporating an amendment to define the structure and ensure provincial representation in the proposed oversight body.

Originally passed by the National Assembly on January 23, the bill had previously been vetted and approved by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in November 2024, and endorsed by the law ministry as well as the entire federal cabinet.

The legislation mandates the creation of a national mechanism to ensure Pakistan’s compliance with the 1972 Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC). It aims to prevent the development, production, transfer, and use of biological and toxin weapons and to implement monitoring systems in line with international treaty obligations.

Pakistan signed the BWC in 1972 and ratified it in 1974.

The bill does not require additional financial or human resources, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Senate committee.

During the session, Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concern over the undefined composition of the proposed central authority tasked with enforcing the BWC.

She highlighted the importance of including provincial representation and clarifying the authority’s structure prior to the bill’s passage. The committee agreed to incorporate the amendment to address the concerns.

Once enacted as a law, the legislation would align Pakistan’s legal framework with its international commitments under the BWC, ensuring effective implementation and oversight mechanisms are in place.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2025