E-Paper | April 15, 2025

Senate panel greenlights biological weapons bill

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 09:36am
Senator Irfan Siddiqui chairs a meeting of the Se­­nate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on April 14, 2025 in Islamabad. — Senate website
Senator Irfan Siddiqui chairs a meeting of the Se­­nate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on April 14, 2025 in Islamabad. — Senate website

ISLAMABAD: The Se­­nate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Mo­­nday unanimously appr­o­ved The Biological and To­­xins Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2025, after incorporating an amendment to define the structure and ensure provincial representation in the proposed oversight body.

Originally passed by the National Assembly on January 23, the bill had previously been vetted and approved by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in November 2024, and endorsed by the law ministry as well as the entire federal cabinet.

The legislation mandates the creation of a national mechanism to ensure Pakistan’s compliance with the 1972 Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC). It aims to prevent the development, production, transfer, and use of biological and toxin weapons and to implement monitoring systems in line with international treaty obligations.

Pakistan signed the BWC in 1972 and ratified it in 1974.

The bill does not require additional financial or human resources, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Senate committee.

During the session, Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concern over the undefined composition of the proposed central authority tasked with enforcing the BWC.

She highlighted the importance of including provincial representation and clarifying the authority’s structure prior to the bill’s passage. The committee agreed to incorporate the amendment to address the concerns.

Once enacted as a law, the legislation would align Pakistan’s legal framework with its international commitments under the BWC, ensuring effective implementation and oversight mechanisms are in place.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Iran slayings
Updated 15 Apr, 2025

Iran slayings

State authorities on both sides must investigate latest attack, while Tehran should locate perpetrators and bring them to justice.
AI in the courts
15 Apr, 2025

AI in the courts

SUPREME Court Justices Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Mansoor Ali Shah’s judgment on the use of AI in the judiciary landed...
Refusal crisis
15 Apr, 2025

Refusal crisis

PAKISTAN’S polio case count, with 105 days of the year lapsed so far, is in the single digits. But the question ...
April heat
Updated 14 Apr, 2025

April heat

A much broader and more cohesive plan is needed to meet Pakistan’s changing requirements amidst an accelerating climate crisis.
ADB’s advice
14 Apr, 2025

ADB’s advice

WITH the Trump administration’s trade war on China and the rest of the world having led to global economic...
‘Land of the free’
14 Apr, 2025

‘Land of the free’

IN Trumpian America, even those foreigners with legal status are finding that the walls are closing in on them. As...