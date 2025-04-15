NA demands immediate exit of Israeli troops from Gaza

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the ongoing wave of atrocities by the Zionist regime in Palestine and expressing dismay over persistent failure of international community in halting the Israeli aggression.

The House noted with utter disgust that the latest Israeli offensive, resumed on March 18, has resulted in the killing of 1600 innocent Palestinians, bringing the total death toll to over 65,000 in Gaza.

It severely rebuked the ruthless destruction of all civic infrastructure, including houses, apartments, hospitals, schools and places of worship by barbaric bombing of Israel.

Expressing unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters in their just struggle, and reaffirming their inalienable right to self-determination and to their motherland, the House expressed dismay over the persistent failure of the international community to halt Israeli aggression, and called for an immediate, permanent, and comprehensive ceasefire, along with the delivery of uninterrupted and sustainable humanitarian assistance to the besieged and beleaguered Palestinians.

MNAs condemn ongoing wave of atrocities, world’s failure to stop Israeli aggression

It demanded immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Isr­aeli occupying forces from the Gaza Strip, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolu­tion 2735 (2024). The NA also urged the international community to take concrete steps towards the recognition and admission of Palestine as a full member of the UN.

The unanimously adopted resolution was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Opening discussion, the law minister said that October 7, 2023, will be remembered in the history as a black day. He recalled that this was the day when Israel launched unannounced genocide of Palestinians, particularly those living in Gaza.

Mr Tarar lamented the silence of certain global powers in the face of what he called clear violations of international law, stating that history would remember those who chose inaction.

Chairman of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Sahibzada Hamid Raza in his speech noted that the rulers of Muslim countries have facilitated the genocide of Palestinians in Palestine.

Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Syed Mustafa Kamal recalled a previous resolution, proposing two key initiatives including relocating Palestinian children to Pakistan to continue their education and bring the wounded here for medical treatment.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali said the scale of barbarism in Palestine was so high that according to UN estimates it would take years to remove the debris.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar in his winding up speech regretted attempts for political point-scoring made from both sides of the aisle during discussion on a very serious issue.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2025