Polio detected in samples collected from 20 districts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Environmental samples collected from 20 districts have been found positive for poliovirus.

According to an official of the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, 60 environmental (sewage) samples were collected from 51 districts and tested.

“Out of the total samples, 35 samples from 31 districts tested negative with no poliovirus found, while 25 tested positive. The trend shows a decline in positive samples and a reduction in virus circulation in many areas,” he said.

“The lab confirmed detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples of Dukki, Kech, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Loralai, Nasirabad, Pishin, Quetta, Usta Muhammad, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Peshawar, South Waziristan Lower, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Lahore, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan,” he said.

“Samples collected from Muzaffarabad, Diamir, Gilgit, Barkhan, Kila Saifullah, Mastung, Quetta, Sibi, Hub, Nushki, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Bajour, Battagram, DI Khan, Lower Dir, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swat, North Waziristan, Attock, Bahawalpur, Gujrat, Jhang, Khanewal, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Sargodha tested negative for poliovirus,” he said.

“The programme is implementing a rigorous vaccination schedule to protect children from paralytic polio and interrupt virus transmission. Thanks to high-quality campaigns since September 2024, polio cases nationwide have declined from 74 cases in 2024 to just six cases in 2025,” the official said.

The next nationwide campaign is scheduled from April 21 to 27, aiming to vaccinate 45.4 million children under the age of five across the country.

Parents have been advised to vaccinate their children against polio every time the vaccine is offered. “Repeated vaccination strengthens children’s immunity and protects them from the crippling poliovirus. It is the prime responsibility of parents and community members to ensure that no child in their homes or neighbourhoods is left unvaccinated. Every missed child is at risk and can contribute to the continued spread of the poliovirus. Protecting children from polio is a shared duty and starts with timely vaccination,” he said.

