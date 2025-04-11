CM Murad announces special unit to address cases of social media misuse

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday announced the establishment of a special unit to address cases of social media misuse.

According to a statement issued today, the chief minister said while presiding over the 32nd Apex Committee meeting that a special unit was being established within the Home Department to address complaints and cases related to the misuse of social media, involving collaboration among all federal agencies, including the Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and provincial police.

The meeting held at CM House was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon and Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Karachi Corps Commander Lt General Mohammad Avais Dastagir, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Director General Rangers Maj General Muhammad Shamraiz, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon and other officials.

The chief minister expressed concern about the increasing number of road accidents in the city, as well as incidents of tankers and dumpers being set on fire, instructing police to take strict action against dumpers and trucks that are operating on the roads in violation of traffic rules and regulations.

Additionally, he directed the police to apprehend those responsible for the arson of tankers.

The home department also proposed the Sindh Centre for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Act, 2025, to combat violent extremism and terrorism.

CM Shah directed the home secretary to present the draft law in the next cabinet meeting.

At the meeting’s outset, CM Shah emphasised the need for rigorous pursuit of counterterrorism cases, declaring zero tolerance for militants.

The meeting was informed that 29,926 illegal foreigners were residing in the province, and their data mapping was completed for repatriation while at present, 479 were repatriated with around 400 awaiting deportation at a camp.

“Illegal foreign nationals living in the provinces are being repatriated as per policy of the federal government,” the chief minister said.

The meeting’s members were also informed that Chinese workers were receiving security from various law enforcement and security agencies.