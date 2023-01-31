Power supply to Gwadar, other areas curtailed

QUETTA: Power supply to Turbat, Panjgur and Gwadar, the three districts of Makran division, was badly affected on Sunday and the situation remained the same on Monday after Iran suspended power supply to these areas.

Iran supplies 100MW of electricity to Makran division. “When we contacted Iran’s energy officials, they restored only 20MW of power for Makran,” a spokesman for the Quetta Electricity Supply Company (Qesco) said on Monday.

“Makran is getting only 20MW out of 100MW electricity for the last 24 hours,” Mohammad Afzal Baloch explained. He said the Iranian officials had not info­rmed Pakistan officials about the reason for reduction of 80MW electricity to Makran.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2023