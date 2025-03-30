E-Paper | March 30, 2025

Enthusiasts in UK watch partial solar eclipse as Moon covers the Sun

Monitoring Desk Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 09:38am
NUUK: A seagull passes a partial solar eclipse above Greenland’s capital on Saturday.—Reuters
Skywatchers across the UK and beyond were treated to a stunning sight as a partial solar eclipse dazzled the skies for several hours, the BBC reported on Saturday.

From the Royal Observatory in Greenwich to Warwickshire and all the way up to Manchester, people watched as the Moon moved in front of the Sun, stirring up a range of emotions. We even got a great view from Nuuk, the capital of Greenland.

While not a rare event, it was a special treat to see it from here in the UK. Some called it “humbling”, others “beautiful” — and one youngster said the sun looked like Pac-Man with a bite taken out of it.

If you missed it, you can scroll back through our live coverage. And don’t worry — there’s another one coming in August 2026.

Beware eye damage

Looking straight at the Sun — during an eclipse or otherwise — can lead to irreversible vision loss. Skygazers were advised to buy eclipse-viewing glass­es and ensure they are in good condition. Even a slight defect or “microscopic hole” can cause eye damage.

The latest celestial show came two weeks after skygazers across much of the world marvelled at a rare total lunar eclipse, dubbed a “Blood Moon”.

These events often happen after each other because the Moon has “completed a half-circle around the Earth in the meantime, reversing the configuration”.

A greater spectacle is expected on August 12, 2026, when a total solar eclipse will be visible  in Iceland, northern Spain and parts of Portugal. More than 90 percent of the Sun will also be obscured in areas of Europe including Britain, France and Italy.

It will be the first total solar eclipse since one swept across North America in April 2024.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2025

