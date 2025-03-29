E-Paper | March 29, 2025

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Sunday

AFP Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 09:20pm

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that Eidul Fitr will begin on Sunday, marking the end of the month of Ramazan.

“The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Sunday, March 30, 2025, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr,” the Royal Court said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency on X.

The timing of Eidul Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also announced that Sunday would be the first day of the holiday.

Meanwhile, Oman and Iran said that Eidul Fitr would begin on Monday.

In Pakistan, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said earlier this week that Eidul Fitr was likely to fall on March 31.

In a statement, the commission had said that given scientific parameters, the likelihood of a moon sighting on Sunday in Pakistan was high.

Across the Muslim world, Ramazan festivities this year were overshadowed by Israel’s resumption of hostilities in Gaza, where its military campaign has killed over 50,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the besieged territory.

The fighting was sparked by the October 7, 2023, attack against Israel by Hamas that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, Israeli figures show. Several countries and international unions criticised Israel’s response to the attack as “disproportionate”.

