Non-textile exports post paltry growth

ISLAMABAD: Exports of non-textile products grew by a paltry 2.38 per cent to $9.89 billion in the first eight months of FY25 against $9.66bn a year ago, primarily driven by a high demand for value-added products.

The primary catalyst for non-textile product exports has been a select group of value-added items, such as leather, footwear, and engineering products during the first eight months of FY25 compared to last year, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In FY24, exports of non-textile products surged 24.95pc to $14.02bn compared to $11.22bn in the preceding year.

Non-textile exports are showing robust growth in the current fiscal year, maintaining the momentum established in the previous year. The increase reflects a positive trend in securing additional orders from the global market.

The export of engineering goods saw an increase of 19.05pc in 8MFY25 from a year ago. In the engineering sector, the growth was recorded in exports of electric fans, industrial machinery, transport equipment, and rubber tyres.

At the same time, a growth of 38.05pc was recorded in the quantity of cement exports during 8MFY25 from a year ago. The export value of cement rose 26.95pc during the period under review.

Footwear exports increased 15.48pc driven by a surge in leather footwear (14.94pc), followed by canvas footwear (15.20pc) and other footwear (17.58pc). The exports of leather goods grew 6.69pc, led by an 18.29pc rise in leather gloves from a year ago.

However, a decline of 5.30pc was also observed in leather garments. The export of raw leather increased by 1.98pc during the period under review.

Pakistan is one of the main suppliers of global surgical instruments. However, the export value of these instruments remained negligible as famous brands re-marketed these in western countries. It recorded a paltry growth of 4.17pc during 8MFY25.

The export of carpets and rugs declined by 7.12pc in 8MFY25. The export of sports goods also declined 1.05pc, which was mainly led by a decline of 6.55pc in football exports from the country. The export of gur products (not classified under the food category) decreased 34.88pc in 8MFY25 from a year ago.

The export of jewellery surged by 66.86pc in 8MFY25, followed by a 52.92pc increase in the export of handicrafts. However, the export of molasses declined by 6.87pc, furniture by 17.22pc, and gems by 24.75pc.

Petroleum crude exports recorded a positive growth of 100pc in 8MFY25 from a year ago, whereas the foreign shipments of petroleum products surged 77.30pc.According to the PBS data, raw food exports increased by 4.17pc in 8MFY25 over the preceding fiscal year. The value of raw food exports reached $5.17bn in 8MFY25, up from $4.96bn over the corresponding period last year.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025