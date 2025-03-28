E-Paper | March 28, 2025

New digital platform to improve ease of doing business

Kalbe Ali Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: After restricting key investor-related information from its website, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) launched a new digitally advanced eZFile platform on Thursday.

The SECP has claimed that this milestone underscores its commitment to modernising corporate regulation through automation, simplifying compliance, and improving the ease of doing business.

The SECP has withdrawn the details from its website related to the name of directors and their paidup capital of registered companies. The investors can now obtain this information through a lengthy procedure and after payment of Rs600 per page.

The original idea of placing the information on the website was to facilitate potential investors who were not physically present in the country.

Meanwhile, eZFile will replace the previous eServices system and this update includes processes related to the registration of foreign companies and post-registration compliance, the registration, modification, and satisfaction of mortgages, charges, and pledges, changes in the principal line of business, including alterations in the Memorandum of Association, and the registration, modification, and satisfaction of an entire series of debentures or redeemable capital.

The SECP spokesman has claimed that implementing these re-engineered processes reflects the commission’s focus on building a technology-driven regulatory framework.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025

