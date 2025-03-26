No policy shift on Israel, says FO after reports of journalists’ visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has declared that the country’s position on Israel remains unchanged, following the reports that a group of Pakistani journalists secretly travelled to Israel earlier this month.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the FO dismissed speculation of any policy shift, emphasising that Pakistan does not recognise Israel and continues to support Palestinian rights.

“The government of Pakistan has noted reports regarding Pakistani journalists travelling to Israel. In this regard, it is clarified that Pakistani passports explicitly state they are ‘not valid for travel to Israel.’ Therefore, no such visit is possible under existing regulations,” the statement read.

The ministry reaffirmed Pakistan’s “steadfast support” for an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with UN resolutions.

The clarification follows a report by The Jerusalem Post, which stated that a delegation of 11 Pakistani journalists travelled to Israel this month. The visit, organised by the Israeli NGO Sharaka, included meetings with Israeli officials and tours of key sites, such as the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem and areas affected by the Oct 7 Hamas attacks.

One unnamed participant, identified only as “B” in an interview with The Media Line, claimed that Pakistan’s government harbours an interest in developing ties with Israel but remains constrained by domestic political pressures, particularly from religious groups.

The revelation has sparked debate, with critics questioning how the delegation managed to undertake the visit despite travel restrictions. The group reportedly entered Israel through a third country, avoiding passport stamps to ensure their safe return.

This is not the first time that such a visit has taken place. Such group trips have been organised in recent years by Israel and NGOs supporting it to develop a lobby in Pakistan sympathetic to the Zionist state.

Israel’s barbarity in Gaza and Lebanon and its occupation of parts of Syria following Assad’s fall has hardened anti-Israel sentiment in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2025