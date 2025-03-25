President, PM express condolences over demise of army chief Gen Munir’s mother

The mother of Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has passed away, with leaders across the country expressing their condolences, state media reported on Tuesday morning.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed their heartfelt condolence to the army chief, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

“We share the grief of General Syed Asim Munir over his mother’s passing. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” the president said in a statement.

He prayed for the departed soul and strength for the military chief’s family to bear the loss.

In his statement, PM Shehbaz also extended his condolences and prayed for the “eternal peace of the departed soul”.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also prayed that the deceased gets the highest rank in Jannah.

Fazl noted that losing a “compassionate and loving person such as one’s mother is surely a big shock”. “There is no alternative for a mother.”