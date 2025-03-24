E-Paper | March 24, 2025

Pope returns home after five weeks in hospital

AFP Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 08:59am
Pope Francis waves from a window of the Gemelli hospital before being discharged following a five weeks hospitalization for pneumonia, in Rome on March 23, 2025. — AFP
Pope Francis waves from a window of the Gemelli hospital before being discharged following a five weeks hospitalization for pneumonia, in Rome on March 23, 2025. — AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis returned home to the Vatican on Sunday after more than five weeks in hospital with pneumonia, taking time before leaving to thank well-wishers for their support.

Looking tired and worn, the 88-year-old Catholic leader waved to a crowd outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital from a balcony, the first time he has been seen in public since he was admitted on Feb 14.

“Thank you, everyone,” a weak-sounding Francis said into a microphone, seated in a wheelchair, as hundreds of pilgrims chanted his name.

He waved his hands from his lap, doing an occasional thumbs-up sign, and drew laughter when he noted, smiling: “I can see that woman with yellow flowers, well done.” Francis, who had bags under his eyes, was on the balcony for two minutes before being discharged from the hospital immediately afterwards.

The Argentine pontiff left by car wearing a cannula — a plastic tube tucked into his nostrils which delivers oxygen — an indication of the continued fragility of his health. His doctor said he would need “at least two months” of convalescence at home in Santa Martha guesthouse in the Vatican.

The pope was driven away in a white Fiat 500 L, initially heading to Santa Maria Maggiore, the Rome church where he stops to pray before and after trips, and then back at the Vatican.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who visited the pontiff in hospital, she was “happy” at his return home.

This was the pope’s fourth and longest hospital stay since becoming head of the world’s almost 1.4bn Catholics in 2013 — and the most fraught.

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, suffered “very critical” moments last month, his doctors said, adding that he would need physiotherapy to recover use of his voice.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate action
Updated 24 Mar, 2025

Climate action

Waiting for outside help to arrive will only aggravate our climate challenges and not mitigate them.
TB burden
24 Mar, 2025

TB burden

AS the world observes World Tuberculosis Day, we confront the sombre fact that despite being both preventable and...
Unsafe passages
24 Mar, 2025

Unsafe passages

WRETCHED social conditions add an extra layer of cruelty to ordinary lives. The UN’s migration agency says that...
Judicial disputes
Updated 23 Mar, 2025

Judicial disputes

Public perceptions of the institution’s independence and neutrality have taken a hit due to bitter, public spats between senior judges.
Biased proposal
23 Mar, 2025

Biased proposal

PAKISTAN’S tax system is extortionist, unpredictable and unsupportive of investment and economic growth. It...
JFK files
23 Mar, 2025

JFK files

THE latest cache of declassified documents from what are known as the ‘Kennedy files’ have not really impressed...