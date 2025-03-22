Journalist booked under Peca remanded in FIA custody for four days

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Friday remanded journalist Farhan Mallick into the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case pertaining to the alleged “anti-state” content uploaded on his YouTube channel, Raftar.

Mr Mallick, the founder of the Raftar media agency and a former news director at Samaa TV, was taken into custody a day earlier at FIA’s Cyber Crime Reporting Ce­­n­tre for offences under Sections 16 (unauthorised use of identity inf­ormation) and 20 (offences against dignity of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, as well as Section 26-A (false and fake information), which was inserted after the recent amendment to the Act, along with Sections 500 (defamation) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The recently inserted Section 26-A states: “Whoever intentionally disseminates, publicly exhibits, or transmits any information through any information system, that he knows or has reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest in general public or society shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine which may extend to two million rupees or with both.”

According to the FIR, the FIA initiated an inquiry based on a source report regarding Raftar, which was allegedly involved in a campaign targeting dignitaries by posting anti-state videos.

AEMEND, PFUJ see Farhan Mallick’s arrest as part of agenda to suppress dissent

The channel’s handler was identified as Mr Mallick, the agency claimed, adding that a technical analysis of the channel revealed that its founder was allegedly involved in “generating and disseminating posts and videos containing anti-state content, consists of fake news and public incitement agenda.”

The FIA alleged that Mr Mallick had been continuously disseminating and uploading posts and videos containing anti-state content, including fake reports aimed at public incitement, thus causing harm to the reputation of public institutions at an international level.

On Friday, the investigating officer of the case, Muhammad Zeeshan Awan, brought Mr Mallick before judicial magistrate (east) Yusra Ashfaq and sought his 14-day physical custody for interrogation.

The officer apprised the court that his physical custody was re­­quired for further interrogation based on the records obtained allegedly from Mr Mallick.

The IO sought time to identify accomplices of the suspect and recover any other devices or equipment that might contain incriminating material in their possession.

However, the counsel for Mr Mallick opposed the plea for 14-day custody.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded Mr Mallick into the FIA custody for four days and directed the investigating officer to produce him at the next hearing.

AEMEND condemns arrest

Meanwhile, the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) in a statement condemned the journalist’s arrest, calling FIA’s actions “malicious”.

The AEMEND said the contents of the FIR registered against Mr Mallick were “vague, unclear, and baseless”, aimed solely at harassment and suppressing dissent.

It reiterated its past concerns that Peca amendment bill would be used against journalists, stating that the FIR against Mr Mallick was a clear proof.

Demanding his release, the association urged the federal government, the interior minister, and the FIA director general to probe the registration of cases, which were tarnishing the reputation of Pakistan and its institutions.

Separately, the Pakistan Fed­eral Union of Journalists (PFUJ) expressed concern and termed the arrest a blatant attempt to stifle free speech and intimidate journalists who dare to criticise those in power.

In a joint statement, PFUJ president Afzal Butt and secretary ge­­n­eral Arshad Ansari demanded im­­mediate and unconditional rel­e­ase of Mr Malik, as well as a tra­nsparent investigation into the cir­­cumstances surrounding his arrest.

“It is imperative that the government reins in agencies, like the FIA, which have a history of overstepping their authority and suppressing dissenting voices,” the PFUJ said.

The PFUJ emphasised that Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression, and it is government’s duty to uphold this fundamental right.

It urged the authorities to respect the principles of democracy and protect press freedom, reminding them that the international community was watching their actions.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2025