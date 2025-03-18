E-Paper | March 18, 2025

US asks UN agencies, aid groups: are you ‘anti-American’?

AFP Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 07:49am

GENEVA: Washington has questioned UN agencies, nonprofits and charities that received US funds on whether they have “communist” links or support “gender ideology”, and other topics targeted by US President Donald Trump, several groups said.

A list of 36 questions was sent to small and large organisations alike as part of Washington’s ongoing review of its vast foreign aid spending. “I don’t think we have ever received anything like this,” said a staff member at a large humanitarian organisation.

While the questionnaire included typical donor queries about things like “cost-effectiveness” strategies, others seemed crafted to determine if grantees conform with the politics of President Donald Trump’s administration.

One question asked if organisations had “received ANY funding from (China), Russia, Cuba or Iran”, and for confirmation that there are no “DEI elements of the project”, referring to diversity, equity and inclusion, Trump’s bogeyman.

A list of 36 queries was sent to organisations as part of Washington’s ongoing review of its foreign aid spending

They were also asked to confirm that “this is not a climate or ‘environmental justice’ project”, and that it takes “appropriate measures to protect women and to defend against gender ideology”. And organisations were asked if they worked “with entities associated with communist, socialist, or totalitarian parties, or any party that espouses anti-American beliefs”.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that “a number of UN entities have received questionnaires from the US government”, and would “respond in accordance with their respective rules”. A spokesperson with UNAIDS, which has counted on the US for half of its budget, confirmed it had received “several different questionnaires from the United States since the new administration arrived”. “We answer each time.” The deadlines for responding appear to differ.

‘Authoritarian’

“Authoritarian or anti-American regimes... ironically is a pretty accurate description of the Trump Administration,” Phil Lynch, head of the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR), said.

He said his organisation had “declined to respond” to the questionnaire, adding: “Our grants from the US government have been terminated.” ISHR was among a long line of organisations, ranging from NGOs to UN agencies, the Red Cross and other large international humanitarian actors, that said they had received the questionnaire.

Many voiced shock at the tone of the queries, sent out following Trump’s decision immediately upon his return to power in January to freeze virtually all US foreign aid pending the review. The sudden about-face by the country that traditionally has given most has sent the entire humanitarian community into a tailspin.

“It is fair to send out a questionnaire to people you give money to,... but (this questionnaire) doesn’t seem to be adapted to the humanitarian sector,” said a high-level official within a large international aid organisation. “What we find very problematic is that there are a lot of questions around certain political objectives.” Lucica Ditiu, head of STOP TB which also received the questionnaire, stressed that donor country had the prerogative to “look at the way their funding is being used”.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2025

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A new direction
Updated 18 Mar, 2025

A new direction

While kinetic response may temporarily disable violent actors, it will not address underlying factors providing ideological fuel to insurgencies.
BTK settlement
18 Mar, 2025

BTK settlement

WHEREVER the money goes, controversy follows. The PMLN-led federal government, which recently announced that it will...
Sugar crisis
18 Mar, 2025

Sugar crisis

GREED knows no bounds. But the avarice of those involved in the sugar business — from manufacturers to retailers...
NAP revival
Updated 17 Mar, 2025

NAP revival

This bloody cycle of violence will continue unless action is complemented with social, economic, political efforts in Balochistan and KP.
New reality
17 Mar, 2025

New reality

THE US retreat from global climate finance commitments could not have come at a worse time. Pakistan faces an...
Killer traffic
17 Mar, 2025

Killer traffic

MYSTERIOUS and unstoppable. It is these words that perhaps best describe the recent surge in traffic-related...