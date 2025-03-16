E-Paper | March 16, 2025

Guard killed as PPP senator’s convoy fired upon in Sindh’s Khenjoo: police

Imtiaz Ali Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 08:15pm
A photo of PPP Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar. — DawnNewsTV
A photo of PPP Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar. — DawnNewsTV

A guard was killed and three others were injured when the convoy of PPP Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar was fired upon in Sindh’s Khenjoo area on Sunday, according to a police official.

Ghotki Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Samiullah Soomro told Dawn.com that the lawmaker was attacked at 1:45pm as he was going to visit his agricultural land.

“When he reached Allahyar Shakh Khenjoo Road, some unknown suspects opened fire on his vehicles,” the SSP said, adding that Mehtab himself was “safe”.

However, Zafar Dahar, one of Mehtab’s guards, was killed in the incident, with police moving his body to Taluka Hospital Daharki, according to SSP Dr Soomro.

The official added that three other people were injured in the incident but did not specify who they were or their relation to the senator.

The SSP added that he, along with the Ubauro Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ubauro and Ubauro Sub Division Station House Officers (SHOs), “visited the crime scene and conducted [a] technical examination”.

“The law and order situation is under control,” SSP Dr Soomro maintained.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the incident and expressed grief over the death of Senator Mehtab’s guard.

He called for an investigation into the incident and demanded that the gunmen be brought to justice.

The president also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar requested details about the incident from the Ghotki SSP and stated that those involved in the incident should be arrested soon.

“The responsibility of comprehensive research and investigation should be assigned to an expert and experienced officer,” Lanjar was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

“At the district levels, police teams should be mobilised, while blockades and secret intelligence should also be ensured,” he added, demanding that he be kept informed about any developments or progress in the investigation.

Additional reporting by APP

