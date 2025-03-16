E-Paper | March 16, 2025

India batter Virat Kohli not ready to retire

Reuters Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 01:05pm

Indian batter Virat Kohli said he may not have another tour of Australia left in him after his team’s humbling 3-1 test series defeat Down Under but the 36-year-old has ruled out retiring anytime soon as he still enjoys playing the game too much.

Kohli arrested a long run of poor form with an unbeaten ton in the series opening test in Perth in November, but frequently chased balls moving away from his stumps and managed a total of 190 runs at an average of 23.75.

Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Saturday, Kohli said the slump was reminiscent of his dismal run in England in 2014 where he made 134 runs.

“If you ask me the intensity of how disappointed I’ve been, the recent Australia tour would be the one that’s most fresh. So it might feel the most intense,” Kohli said.

“For a long time, the tour of England in 2014 bothered me the most. But I can’t look at it that way. I might not have an Australia tour again in four years. I don’t know. You have to make peace with whatever’s happened in your life.”

Kohli quit Twenty20 internationals after India’s World Cup win last year but continues to play in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He remains a key member of India’s test team, and played a big role in their 50-overs Champions Trophy triumph last week.

“Me playing the game is not for achievements,” Kohli added.

“It pretty much comes down to the pure joy and enjoyment and love for the game. As long as that love is intact, I’ll continue to play the game. I have to be honest about that with myself.

“Don’t get nervous, I’m not making any announcements, as of now everything’s fine.”

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the review
Updated 16 Mar, 2025

After the review

Should prepare economy for durable growth by attracting foreign private investments to boost productivity and exports.
Embracing crypto
16 Mar, 2025

Embracing crypto

IT seems a little prod was all it took for Pakistan to finally ‘embrace the future’. The Pakistan Crypto Council...
Fault lines
16 Mar, 2025

Fault lines

IT was a distressing spectacle, though a sadly predictable one. As the National Assembly took up for discussion the...
Revised solar policy
Updated 15 Mar, 2025

Revised solar policy

Criticism policy revisions misplaced as these will increase payback periods for consumers with oversized solar systems.
Toxic prejudice
15 Mar, 2025

Toxic prejudice

WITH far-right movements on the march across the world, it is no surprise that anti-Muslim bias is witnessing high...
Children in jails
15 Mar, 2025

Children in jails

PAKISTAN’S children in prison have often been treated like adult criminals. The Sindh government’s programme to...