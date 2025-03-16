Baltistan Road reopens, Astore’s remote areas still cut off

GILGIT: The Baltistan Ro­ad was reopened for traffic on Saturday evening, while efforts to restore roads to remote areas in Astore are still underway. Many remote areas in Ast­ore remain disconnected, with harsh temperatures continuing to grip upper areas of the region.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Mana­gement Authority (GBDMA), the Baltistan Road, which had been blocked due to landslides in the Shangus area of Skardu, was reopened for light traffic on Friday. However, it was temporarily closed again on Saturday for blasting as part of road widening efforts. The road was ultimately reopened for all types of traffic on Saturday evening.

A travel advisory issued by the district administration stated that light drizzle is currently falling in Sub-Division Roundu of Skardu and surrounding areas, with a high likelihood of heavier rainfall. These conditions increase the risk of landslides and rockfalls on the Baltistan Road.

Extreme cold continues to grip upper regions

Travellers have been advised to exercise extreme caution, be prepared for sudden changes in weather and road conditions, and avoid travelling during heavy rain or low visibility.

The DMA Astore has reopened the Gudai-Chillum Chowki Road after a 13-day operation, clearing three to four feet of snow and multiple avalanches.

According to locals, many areas, including Mirmalik, Zilabala, Rattu and Shakagadh, remained disconnected for two weeks due to heavy snowfall. Residents faced severe difficulties in travelling during emergencies and experienced shortages of medicine, food, groceries and other essential items.

According to a resident, people in Zilabala had to walk for hours through the snow to access other areas for essential supplies.

Meanwhile, scattered rain and snowfall continued across many areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, as the Met Office predicted rain and snow until Sunday (today). Temperatures across the region dropped to a minimum, forcing people to stay indoors.

The falling temperatures have also led to water shortages in some areas, while power outages persisted across GB. Residents continued to face severe electricity shortages, with many experiencing blackouts during Iftar and Sehri.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2025