E-Paper | March 14, 2025

48 bodies exhumed from Gaza’s ruined hospital

AFP Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 06:56am

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that its crews had exhumed 48 bodies on Thursday from the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital, once Gaza’s biggest medical facility but now largely in ruins following multiple Israeli assaults during the conflict.

The agency has carried out similar work in the past to return remains to their families if they can be identified, or failing that, to remove them and give them a proper burial elsewhere. Rescuers handed over 38 bodies after they were identified by their relatives, who took them to be reinterred in other cemeteries, agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said on Thursday.

“The other 10 exhumed bodies were handed over to the forensic department at the ministry of health for identification,” he said. Bassal added that around 160 bodies remained buried within the hospital complex and that the process of exhumation would continue for several days.

Footage showed rescuers digging in parts of the courtyard and removing white bags reportedly containing human remains, which were then wrapped in blankets and carried away.

Gaza resident Mohammed Abu Asi, who identified the body of his brother, had come to the hospital to receive the remains. “It’s like experiencing the war all over again. Recovering my brother’s body feels as though we are burying him today — the pain and the wound have reopened,” he said.

Another Gaza resident, Suha al-Sharif, came to the site hoping to find her son’s body. “I know what my son was wearing. That’s why I came. God willing, I will find him,” she said.

“I want to find him. I’m a mother — I am exhausted and do not know where my son is.” Hospitals in Gaza, particularly Al-Shifa, have been repeatedly targeted by Israeli forces since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cohesive response
Updated 14 Mar, 2025

Cohesive response

Solely militarised response has failed to deliver, counterterrorism efforts must be complemented by political outreach in Balochistan.
Agriculture tax
14 Mar, 2025

Agriculture tax

THE changes in the provincial agriculture income tax laws aimed at aligning their rates with the federal corporate...
Closing the gap
14 Mar, 2025

Closing the gap

PAKISTAN continues to struggle with gender inequality in its labour market. A new report by the ILO shows just how...
Shocking ambush
Updated 13 Mar, 2025

Shocking ambush

The sophistication of attack indicates that separatists likely had support from experienced external players.
Suffocating crisis
13 Mar, 2025

Suffocating crisis

THREE of the five countries with the most polluted air on Earth are in South Asia. They include Pakistan, which has...
Captive grid
13 Mar, 2025

Captive grid

IT is a common practice: the government makes commitments with global lenders for their money and then tries to...